Heroic complete march to DreamHack Open Fall title

Heroic won a back-and-forth match over Team Vitality 3-2 in Sunday’s grand final of the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

The victory was worth $33,000 and 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points for Heroic, which had to win two matches on Saturday to reach Sunday’s final.

Team Vitality settled for $21,500 in second-place money and 2,344 points.

The win also gave Heroic a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20, in Cologne, Germany.

Team Vitality grabbed the early lead in the best-of-five with a tight 19-17 win on Overpass. Heroic responded with an equally dramatic 22-20 victory on Nuke, and then took the lead with a 16-11 win on Inferno.

Team Vitality bounced back with a 16-10 win on Vertigo, but Heroic claimed the title 16-7 on Mirage, the largest margin of victory on any of the maps.

Casper “cadiaN” Moller led Heroic with 120 kills vs. 84 deaths for a differential of plus-36, while Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut finished with 127 kills vs. 107 deaths for Team Vitality. His plus-20 differential was the only one on the plus side for Vitality.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- Heroic -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd - Team Vitality -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- Astralis-- $14,000, 2,188

4th - Ninjas in Pyjamas -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- BIG -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- Fnatic -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- OG -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- Sprout -- $5,000, 1,406

9th - FaZe Clan -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- North -- $2,500, 1,094

11th - GODSENT -- $2,250, 938

12th - G2Esports -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

--Field Level Media