Heroic complete march to DreamHack Open Fall title

Heroic won a back-and-forth match over Team Vitality 3-2 in Sunday’s grand final of the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.
The victory was worth $33,000 and 2,500 Regional Major Rankings points for Heroic, which had to win two matches on Saturday to reach Sunday’s final.
Team Vitality settled for $21,500 in second-place money and 2,344 points.
The win also gave Heroic a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20, in Cologne, Germany.
Team Vitality grabbed the early lead in the best-of-five with a tight 19-17 win on Overpass. Heroic responded with an equally dramatic 22-20 victory on Nuke, and then took the lead with a 16-11 win on Inferno.
Team Vitality bounced back with a 16-10 win on Vertigo, but Heroic claimed the title 16-7 on Mirage, the largest margin of victory on any of the maps.
Casper “cadiaN” Moller led Heroic with 120 kills vs. 84 deaths for a differential of plus-36, while Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut finished with 127 kills vs. 107 deaths for Team Vitality. His plus-20 differential was the only one on the plus side for Vitality.
Prize Pool
Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points
1st -- Heroic -- $33,000, 2,500
2nd - Team Vitality -- $21,500, 2,344
3rd -- Astralis-- $14,000, 2,188
4th - Ninjas in Pyjamas -- $10,000, 2,031
5th -- BIG -- $7,500, 1,875
6th -- Fnatic -- $6,500, 1,719
7th -- OG -- $6,000, 1,563
8th -- Sprout -- $5,000, 1,406
9th - FaZe Clan -- $3,250, 1,250
10th -- North -- $2,500, 1,094
11th - GODSENT -- $2,250, 938
12th - G2Esports -- $1,500, 781
13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75
--Field Level Media