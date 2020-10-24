Heroic overcome NiP, Astralis to reach DreamHack Open final

Heroic battled past Ninjas in Pyjamas and Astralis on Saturday to earn their place in Sunday’s grand final of the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

Heroic first pulled off a reverse sweep against NiP in their lower-bracket fourth-round match to win 2-1. NiP got out front with a 16-8 decision on Train, but Heroic rallied to win 16-3 on Train and 16-11 on Overpass to take the series.

Martin “stavn” Lund led the way for the all-Danish Heroic squad with 73 kills and a plus-33 kills-deaths differential, followed by Casper “cadiaN” Moller with 58 kills and a plus-17 differential.

Heroic faced another battle in the lower-bracket final versus Astralis, going into overtime to win 22-20 on Nuke to open the series. But Astralis answered with a 16-8 win on Inferno before Heroic put them away with a 16-11 triumph on Vertigo. cadiaN anchored Heroic with 68 kills and a plus-17 differential.

In other action Saturday, OG swept Sprout 2-0 to win the battle for seventh place. OG first won Train, 16-14, before wrapping up with a 16-11 win on Inferno. BIG also pulled off a 2-0 win over Fnatic in their match for fifth place. BIG took Inferno, 16-8, followed by a 16-8 victory on Mirage.

Play concludes Sunday when Heroic faces Team Vitality in the grand final.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams competing in four groups. All matches are best-of-three. The winner of Sunday’s grand final will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20, in Cologne, Germany.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- TBD -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd -- TBD -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- Astralis-- $14,000, 2,188

4th - Ninjas in Pyjamas -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- BIG -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- Fnatic -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- OG -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- Sprout -- $5,000, 1,406

9th - FaZe Clan -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- North -- $2,500, 1,094

11th - GODSENT -- $2,250, 938

12th - G2Esports -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

--Field Level Media