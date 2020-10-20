Vitality sweep NiP, advance in upper bracket at DreamHack Open

Team Vitality swept Ninjas in Pyjamas on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the upper bracket at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

Vitality complete the quartet in Round 2 of the upper bracket and will play BIG on Wednesday.

Ninjas in Pyjamas will play FaZe Clan on Wednesday in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

In other action Tuesday, Sprout defeated GODSENT and Heroic swept North in the battle of Denmark to advance to Round 2 of the lower bracket. Sprout and Heroic square off Thursday. GODSENT face North in the 9th-12th place bracket, also Thursday.

Vitality breezed past NiP with a 16-10 decision on Mirage and 16-6 win on Nuke. Richard “shox” Papillon led all-French Vitality with 44 kills and a plus-22 kills-deaths differential. Hampus “hampus” Poser had 35 kills for all-Swedish NiP.

Vitality trailed 3-0 and 7-6 on Mirage before winning eight of the final 10 rounds to secure the opening map.

Heroic needed overtime to defeat North on Nuke, 22-20, then took Vertigo 16-10 for the sweep. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen led the way with 65 kills and a plus-25 K-D differential for Heroic. Rene “cajunb” Borg led North with 50 kills and a plus-5 in the battle, featuring nine Danes and one Swede, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson of North.

Sprout needed all three maps to advance against GODSENT, winning 16-7 Vertigo, losing 16-9 on Inferno before clinching with a 16-9 win on Nuke. Pawel “dycha” Dycha led Sprout with 68 kills and a plus-24 differential.

Pavle “Maden” Boskovic recorded 60 kills and a plus-6 for GODSENT.

The DreamHack Fall Open continues Wednesday with three matches. In the opener of the upper bracket second round, Astralis takes on Fnatic. In addition to FaZe Clan-NiP in Round 1 of the lower bracket, G2 Esports faces OG.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into four groups. The field will be cut to 12 teams after double-elimination group play. Teams that finished first or second in a group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. Third-place teams will be slotted into the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-three. The winner of the tournament’s grand final, scheduled for Oct. 25, will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- TBA -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd -- TBA -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- TBA -- $14,000, 2,188

4th -- TBA -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- TBA -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- TBA -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- TBA -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- TBA -- $5,000, 1,406

9th -- TBA -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- TBA -- $2,500, 1,094

11th -- TBA -- $2,250, 938

12th -- TBA -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 group standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. Team Vitality, 2-0, +19

2. Fnatic, 2-1, -3

3. OG, 1-2, +11

4. mousesports, 0-2, -27

Group B

1. Astralis, 2-0, +5

2. G2 Esports, 2-1, +3

3. Heroic, 1-2, +11

4. Endpoint, 0-2, -19

Group C

1. BIG, 2-0, +18

2. GODSENT, 2-1, +7

3. FaZe Clan, 1-2, -6

4. sAw, 0-2, -19

Group D

1. North, 2-0, +16

2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-1, +7

3. Sprout, 1-2, +1

4. ENCE, 0-2, -24

--Field Level Media