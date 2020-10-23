Vitality secure spot in grand final at DreamHack Open Fall

Team Vitality posted their second consecutive win on Friday, beating Astralis 2-1 in the upper-bracket final of the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event and securing their spot in grand final.

Vitality pulled off the reverse sweep, dropping the opening map to Astralis 16-4 on Nuke. But Vitality rebounded with a 16-10 win on Dust II and a 16-11 triumph on Overpass to secure their place in Sunday’s finale.

Vitality’s all-French lineup was led by Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who had 57 kills and a plus-12 kills-deaths differential, followed by Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier with 48 kills and a minus-3 differential.

Astralis will have another shot at a spot in the grand final on Saturday when they face either Heroic or Ninjas in Pyjamas in the lower-bracket final on Saturday. In lower bracket action Friday, Heroic and NiP each recorded victories to move into Round 4.

Heroic edged BIG 2-1, and opened with a dominant 16-5 victory on Vertigo. BIG took the second map, 16-8 on Mirage, but Heroic answered with a 16-5 decision on Nuke to take the match. The all-Danish team was led by Martin “stavn” Lund with 57 kills and a plus-21 differential.

NiP had a slightly tougher battle versus Fnatic. After taking the first map 16-12 on Overpass, Fnatic fought back to win on Inferno, 16-11. NiP rallied to win the third map, 16-10 on Vertigo, and wrap the match 2-1. The all-Swedish squad was anchored by Simon “twist” Eliasson with 63 kills and a plus-4 differential.

Also in action Friday in the 9th-12th place bracket, FaZe Clan swept North 2-0 to secure ninth place. FaZe went into overtime to win 19-17 on Dust2 and finished with a 16-14 victory on Overpass. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac led FaZe with 59 kills and a plus-15 differential.

In the battle for 11th place, GODSENT swept G2 Esports, 2-0. GODSENT drew first blood with a 16-8 win on Overpass and sealed the win with a 16-12 victory on Vertigo. Pavle “Maden” Boskovic led the international roster with 45 kills and a plus-11 differential.

Play continues Saturday with four matches, including Heroic vs. NiP as they battle for a spot in the lower-bracket final vs. Astralis. Battling for 7th-8th place are Sprout vs. OG, while BIG face Fnatic in the 5th-6th-place match.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams competing in four groups. All matches are best-of-three. The winner of Sunday’s grand final will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- TBA -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd -- TBA -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- TBA -- $14,000, 2,188

4th -- TBA -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- TBA -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- TBA -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- TBA -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- TBA -- $5,000, 1,406

9th - FaZe Clan -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- North -- $2,500, 1,094

11th - GODSENT -- $2,250, 938

12th - G2Esports -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

--Field Level Media