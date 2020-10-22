Vitality sweep BIG, reach DreamHack Open upper-bracket final

Team Vitality earned its spot in the upper-bracket final of the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event on Thursday with a 2-0 sweep of BIG.

Vitality opened with a 16-11 triumph on Dust2 and sealed the victory with a 16-11 victory on Inferno.

The win secured an upper-bracket final meeting against Astralis, who defeated Fnatic on Wednesday.

Vitality’s all-French lineup was lead by Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who had 40 kills and a plus-15 kills-deaths differential, followed by Cedric “RpK” Guipouy with 42 kills and a plus-11 differential.

In lower bracket action Thursday, Heroic and Ninjas in Pyjamas each recorded victories to move into Round 3.

NiP swept OG 2-0, winning 16-4 on Nuke and 16-10 on Train. The all-Swedish squad was anchored by Tim “nawwk” Jonasson with 41 kills and a plus-24 differential.

Heroic had a tougher time of it versus Sprout. After opening with a 16-11 win on Mirage, Sprout answered with a 16-10 decision on Train. Heroic bounced back to win 16-12 on Nuke and secure the 2-1 victory. The all-Danish team was led by Martin “stavn” Lund with 73 kills and a plus-25 differential.

Also in action Thursday was the 9th-12th place bracket, where North swept GODSENT 2-0 and FaZe Clan edged G2 Esports, 2-1. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac led FaZe Clan with 80 kills and a plus-32 differential.

Play continues Friday with five matches, including Astralis vs. Team Vitality as they meet for a berth in the Grand Final. In the lower bracket, BIG will face Heroic and Fnatic will square off versus NiP. Action in the 9th-12th place bracket includes North vs. FaZe Clan in a matchup for ninth place and GODSENT vs. G2 Esports in a battle for 11th place.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams competing in four groups. All matches are best-of-three. The winner of the Oct. 25 grand final will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- TBA -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd -- TBA -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- TBA -- $14,000, 2,188

4th -- TBA -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- TBA -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- TBA -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- TBA -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- TBA -- $5,000, 1,406

9th -- TBA -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- TBA -- $2,500, 1,094

11th -- TBA -- $2,250, 938

12th -- TBA -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

--Field Level Media