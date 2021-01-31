paiN Gaming seize DreamHack Open: NA title

The all-Brazilian paiN Gaming seized on their one-map advantage and never let go in a 3-0 sweep of Rebirth Esports on Sunday in the best-of-five grand final of the DreamHack Open January 2021: North America online event.

With the win, paiN secured $16,000 first-place prize money at 60 ESL Pro Tour points in the $30,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. As runner-up, Rebirth were awarded $8,000 and 40 Pro Tour points.

After starting with a 1-0 advantage thanks to two straight wins in upper-bracket play, paiN immediately increased their lead with a 16-7 win on Nuke. Rebirth, who lost 2-0 to paiN in the upper-bracket final on Friday, pushed the Brazilians to overtime on the third map before paiN rallied to win 22-18 on Dust II.

Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt paced the winners with 65 kills and a plus-28 kills-to-deaths differential. Teammate Rafael “saffee” Costa added 57 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential.

Zack “XotiC” Elshani led Rebirth to the best player rating by posting 46 kills and a zero kills-to-deaths differential. Fellow American Carson “nosraC” O’Reilly was the only roster member to post a positive differential -- plus-3 -- and had 47 kills.

DreamHack Open January 2021: North America final standings (including prize money and ESL Pro Tour points):

1. paiN Gaming, $16,000, 60 pts.

2. Rebirth Esports, $8,000, 40 pts.

3. Extra Salt, $4,000, 20 pts.

4. Triumph, $2,000, 0 pts.

--Field Level Media