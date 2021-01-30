paiN reach grand final of DreamHack January NA

paiN Gaming opened strong and closed strong Friday to sweep Rebirth Gaming in the upper-bracket final of the DreamHack Open January 2021: North America online event.

The win moved paiN in to Sunday’s grand final. As the upper-bracket winner of the four-team, $30,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, paiN will open the best-of-five final with a one-map lead. All other matches are best-of-three.

The loss sent Rebirth to the lower-bracket final, where they will face Extra Salt on Saturday. The winner of that match will oppose paiN in the grand final.

On Friday, paiN roared out to an 11-4 lead on its way to a 16-14 victory on Vertigo. Rebirth led 11-5 on Dust II, but paiN claimed the last 11 rounds to clinch the match with a 16-11 win.

Vinicios “PKL” Coelho led paiN’s all-Brazilian squad with 52 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential. American Zack “XotiC” Elshani had top honors for Rebirth with 46 kills and a plus-3 K-D differential.

The champion will receive $16,000 and 60 ESL Pro Tour points. The runner-up will get $8,000 and 40 ESL Pro Tour points, and third place $4,000 and 20 points. Triumph, the fourth-team in the event, took home $2,00 but did not receive any ESL Pro Tour points.

--Field Level Media