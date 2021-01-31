Rebirth pushes past Extra Salt to reach DreamHack Open: NA final

Rebirth Esports flipped the momentum in the middle of the match, and knocked off Extra Salt on Saturday in the lower bracket final of the DreamHack Open January 2021: North America online event.

The win moved Rebirth into Sunday’s grand final where they’ll face paiN Gaming. As the upper-bracket winner of the four-team, $30,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, paiN will open the best-of-five final with a one-map lead. All other matches were best-of-three.

Rebirth dropped a 2-0 decision to paiN in the upper bracket final on Friday. Dropped to the lower bracket, Rebirth beat Extra Salt for a second time in the event to advance. Rebirth sweep Extra Salt 2-0 on Wednesday, and won the rematch 2-1 on Saturday.

In the lower bracket final, Extra Salt opened with an easy 16-6 win on Vertigo. On the second map (Inferno), Extra Salt led 10-8 just past the halfway point before Rebirth found their collective stride and won seven of the next eight rounds to secure a 16-11 victory.

Rebirth opened strong on the decisive third map, Dust II, with an 8-2 lead and maintained that control throughout for a 16-10 victory.

Zack “XotiC” Elshani, of the United States, led the winners with 55 kills and a plus-9 kills-to-deaths differential. Another American, Josh “oSee” Ohm, was terrific for Extra Salt but his team couldn’t convert his match-high 68 kills or match-best plus-23 K-D differential into a win.

The event champion will receive $16,000 and 60 ESL Pro Tour points, and the runner-up will get $8,000 and 40 ESL Pro Tour points. By finishing third, Extra Salt received $4,000 and 20 points. Triumph, the fourth-team in the event, took home $2,00 but did not receive any ESL Pro Tour points.

