Renegades into grand final at DreamHack Open

Renegades marched into the grand final of the DreamHack Open Summer 2020 — Oceania event after a sweep against Order in the upper-bracket final on Saturday.

Renegades opened play with a 16-10 victory on Mirage, but had to go to overtime to win the second map, Vertigo, 19-17.

The win advanced Renegades into the grand final, while sending Order into Sunday’s lower-bracket final.

There they will face Avant Gaming, who held off Rooster 2-1 in a lower-bracket match.

Rooster opened with a 16-9 win on Mirage, but then lost 16-13 on Dust II and 16-10 on Inferno to become the first team eliminated.

Renegades will begin Sunday’s best-of-five final with a 1-0 advantage to start against the winner of the match between Order and Avant.

The DreamHack Open Summer — Oceania features four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $40,000 prize pool.

DreamHack Open Summer 2020 — Oceania prize pool:

1. $17,500, 60 Pro Tour points

3. $7,500, 20

4. $5,000, 0 — Rooster

