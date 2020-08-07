Renegades, ORDER advance at DreamHack Open

Renegades held off Rooster 2-1 on Friday in the opening match of the DreamHack Open Summer 2020 — Oceania event.

Renegades opened play with a 16-10 victory on Overpass, but Rooster rallied with a 16-9 win on Nuke. On the final map, Inferno, Rooster opened up an 11-4 lead before running away with a 16-5 victory.

The win advances Renegades to the upper-bracket final on Saturday.

There they will face ORDER, who swept Avant Gaming 2-0 in the day’s other match.

Order opened with a 16-11 win on Train, before cruising to a 16-5 victory on Mirage.

The winner of the match between Renegades and ORDER will move on to Sunday’s best-of-five final with a 1-0 advantage to start.

Rooster and Avant will meet Saturday in the lower-bracket elimination round.

The DreamHack Open Summer — Oceania features four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $40,000 prize pool.

DreamHack Open Summer 2020 — Oceania prize pool:

1. $17,500, 60 Pro Tour points

4. $5,000, 0

