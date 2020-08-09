Renegades take title at DreamHack Open -- Oceania

Renegades concluded their sweep through the competition, beating Avant Gaming to take the title at the DreamHack Open Summer 2020 — Oceania event on Sunday.

As winner of the upper bracket, Renegades earned a 1-0 lead heading into the best-of-five grand final. Avant quickly tied the score at 1 with a 16-13 win on Nuke, but Renegades rebounded to win 16-12 on Mirage and 16-11 on Dust II to win the match 3-1 and the $17,500 first prize.

Avant advanced to the grand final earlier Sunday by sweeping ORDER in the lower-bracket final, winning 16-13 on Train and 16-7 on Inferno.

The DreamHack Open Summer — Oceania featured four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $40,000 prize pool.

DreamHack Open Summer 2020 — Oceania prize pool:

1. $17,500, 60 Pro Tour points — Renegades

2. $10,000, 40 — Avant Gaming

3. $7,500, 20 — ORDER

4. $5,000, 0 — Rooster

