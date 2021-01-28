DreamHack reveal Open schedule for 2021

DreamHack announced a seven-event Open circuit on the Challenger level for 2021 that will feature $100,000 prize pools, including two LAN events.

The first five events will be held online and include two regions, with the circuit planning to conclude with in-person events in Atlanta and Jonkoping, Sweden.

The January event covering Europe and North America began Wednesday.

The Open events are designed to create a “more complete path” for teams to qualify for bigger CS:GO events.

“This first DreamHack Open Online of 2021 represents a crucial part of the ESL Pro Tour for CS:GO,” said Shaun Clark, ESL Pro Tour Director at ESL Gaming, per HLTV.org. “ESL and DreamHack share the same vision of creating an open-ecosystem that provides aspiring players the platform to succeed, following the path from ‘zero to hero.’

“Following in the footsteps of what we’ve announced, we are excited to release the entire year’s worth of competition with a road map to return to live events.”

DreamHack Open 2021 calendar:

Online:

DreamHack Open 43 - January 27-31 (Europe, NA)

DreamHack Open 44 - March 10-14 (NA & SA)

DreamHack Open 45 - June 30-July 4 (NA & Asia)

DreamHack Open 46 - September 8-12 (NA & SA)

DreamHack Open 47 - October 13-17 (Europe & Oceania)

LAN:

United States DreamHack Open Atlanta - November 12-14

Sweden DreamHack Open Winter - November 26-28

