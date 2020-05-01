DreamHack postpones four festivals

DreamHack overhauled its 2020 schedule Friday by postponing four festivals due to the coronavirus crisis.

DreamHack Valencia was moved from July 3-5 to Oct. 8-12, while DreamHack Dallas, DreamHack Summer and DreamHack Montreal were pushed back to 2021.

“The goal for all of us at DreamHack is to provide great experiences at our events, which thrive by bringing communities together for these shared and beloved festival weekends all around the globe,” said DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark in a news release.

“This was not an easy decision. We have never had to postpone events like this before — but these are extraordinary times, and the safety of our staff and attendees has never been more important than now.”

The remaining events on the 2020 calendar are as follows:

—DreamHack Rotterdam, Oct. 16-18

—DreamHack Hyderabad, Oct. 30-Nov. 1

—DreamHack Atlanta, Nov. 13-15

—DreamHack Winter, Nov. 27-29

—DreamHack Madrid, Dec. 11-13

The company also said three DreamHack Open events — at Valencia, Montreal and Hyderabad — will be moved to an online format under the name DreamHack Open Summer, with a $100,000 prize pool.

—Field Level Media