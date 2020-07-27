CLG Red completes run, wins DreamHack Showdown NA

CLG Red completed their dominant run through DreamHack Showdown Summer’s North American event on Sunday, though Dignitas Female gave them a run for their money in the final of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

Dignitas began the day with a sweep of Able Esports White in the lower-bracket final of the all-female tournament, winning 16-3 on Mirage and 16-2 on Train. In leading the two maps 12-4 and 13-3 in their respective halves, Dignitas held Able Esports White off the scoreboard in the second half both times.

American Melisa “Theia” Mundorff led the way with 40 kills and a plus-22 kill-death differential for Dignitas. Canadian Amanda “rain” Smith (33 kills) and American Emmalee “EMUHLEET” Garrido (plus-19) also starred. No Able Esports White player had better than a minus-8 differential, as all five Dignitas players had more kills than Able Esports White’s leader, Cathryn “exhile” Rudawsky of the United States with 22.

In the grand final, CLG Red did what they had done all tournament to open the match — win. But after taking Train 16-13, CLG Red lost a map for the first time in the event as Dignitas took Mirage 16-9. In that one, Dignitas won the first five rounds and never let CLG Red get within three the rest of the way.

The final map was as stunning as it was thrilling, as CLG Red jumped out to a 9-0 lead on Nuke and looked like it would cruise. But after leading 12-3 at the half and stretching the lead to 14-3, CLG Red won only one of the next 13 rounds and Dignitas closed regulation on a 7-0 run to force OT at 15-15. But CLG Red took overtime 4-0 and won the map 19-15 to take the $10,000 top prize.

American Jennifer “refinnej” Le was the standout in the match, leading all players with 71 kills and a plus-13 differential. Theia led Dignitas with 64 kills and a plus-3 differential (she was the only Dignitas player to finish in the plus for the match).

Dignitas took home $6,000 for the runner-up finish with Able Esports White getting $4,000 for third.

The DreamHack Showdown Summer European event was held last week, and Team Originem beat Galaxy Racer Esports Female in the final.

DreamHack Showdown Summer — North America final standings and prize pool

1. $10,000 — CLG Red

2. $6,000 — Dignitas Female

3. $4,000 — Able Esports White

4. $3,000 — That’s what she said

5-6. $1,000 — Dangerous Game, silhouette

