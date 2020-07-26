CLG Red reach final at DreamHack Showdown NA

CLG Red got by Dignitas Female with a narrow 2-0 sweep on Saturday to reach the grand final at the DreamHack Showdown Summer’s North American event.

CLG took Train 16-13 and Nuke 16-14 to claim the best-of-three series, notching their second straight sweep and moving within one win of the $10,000 first prize.

In lower-bracket action, Able Esports White rallied past That’s what she said for a 2-1 victory to reach the lower-bracket final, where they will face Dignitas on Sunday.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features six teams of female players competing for a $25,000 prize pool. All matches in the double-elimination tournament are best-of-three.

The DreamHack Showdown Summer European event was held last week, and Team Originem beat Galaxy Racer Esports Female in the final.

CLG fell behind 11-5 on the opening map before ripping off nine consecutive rounds to take control. On the second map, CLG grabbed a 12-5 lead before weathering a late charge by Dignitas.

Jennifer “refinnej” Le led CLG with a plus-12 kill-death differential, while only Carolyn “artStar” Noquez (plus-5) finished better than even for Dignitas.

In the lower bracket, That’s what she said grabbed a 7-0 lead on Inferno and took the map 16-10 for a 1-0 advantage. But Able White returned the favor, grabbing an 8-0 lead and winning Overpass 16-10, and then cruising to win Train 16-6.

It was the second straight rally from the brink by Able White, who fell behind silhouette with a 16-5 loss on Inferno in the opening map of the lower-bracket first round. Able White then rebounded with a 16-8 victory on Vertigo and 16-5 win on Train.

In the other first-round, lower-bracket match Saturday, That’s what she said swept Dangerous Game, 16-2 on Inferno, 16-10 on Train.

DreamHack Showdown Summer — North America prize pool

3. $4,000

4. $3,000 — That’s what she said

5-6. $1,000 — Dangerous Game, silhouette

—Field Level Media