Dignitas Female and CLG Red posted 2-0 wins Friday to reach the upper-bracket final as play began in the DreamHack Showdown Summer’s North American event.

Dignitas Female swept Able Esports White, and CLG Red got past That’s what she said.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features six teams of female players competing for a $25,000 prize pool. All matches in the double-elimination tournament are best-of-three.

The DreamHack Showdown Summer European event was held last week, and Team Originem beat Galaxy Racer Esports Female in the final.

As the two invited teams, Dignitas Female and CLG Red got byes into the upper-bracket semifinals.

In the upper-bracket quarterfinals earlier Friday, Able Esports White swept Dangerous White 2-0, winning Dust II 16-8 and Train 16-10. That’s what she said opened with a 16-9 win over silhouette on Train, but silhouette took Inferno 16-8. In the decisive third map, Mirage, That’s what she said prevailed 16-9.

Dignitas Female downed Able Esports White 16-9 on Inferno, 16-7 on Train. CLG Red’s victory over That’s what she said was even more one-sided: 16-4 on Mirage, 16-3 on Vertigo.

The weekend schedule:

Saturday

Lower-bracket first round — That’s what she said vs. Dangerous Game

Lower-bracket first round — Able Esports White vs. silhouette

Upper-bracket final — Dignitas Female vs. CLG Red

Lower-bracket second round — Lower-bracket first-round winners

Sunday

Lower-bracket final

Grand final

DreamHack Showdown Summer - North America prize pool

4. $3,000

5-6. $1,000

—Field Level Media