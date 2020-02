The DreamHack Open Sevilla event set to take place Dec. 11-13 will be moved to Spain’s capital, Madrid, instead.

In its statement posted to Twitter on Friday morning, DreamHack didn’t give a reason for the relocation of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament. It will be played on the same dates as previously scheduled.

DreamHack Open Madrid will feature eight teams competing for a shot at the $100,000 prize pool, with the winner taking $50,000.

