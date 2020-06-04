TYLOO top VG, reach DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia final

TYLOO battled past ViCi Gaming for a 2-1 victory on Thursday to reach the final at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia event.

TYLOO dominated on the opening map, Overpass, winning the first 13 rounds en route to a 16-6 victory, but VG charged back to take Inferno by the same score and level the match.

In the deciding map, Mirage, TYLOO grabbed a 10-2 edge and coasted to a 16-7 result to clinch the match.

AWPer ZhengHao “DANK1NG” Lyu and rifler Kelun “SLOWLY” Sun led the way, posting kill-death differentials of plus-23 and plus-21, respectively, as both racked up more than 60 kills. Four of TYLOO’s five players finished plus-four or better.

TYLOO advanced to Sunday’s best-of-five final, where they’ll begin with a one-map advantage by virtue of winning the upper bracket.

VG head to Saturday’s lower-bracket final, where they’ll face the winner of Friday’s battle between Beyond Esports and Lucid Dream. VG swept Lucid Dream in the upper bracket on Tuesday.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia began Tuesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three until the final. The champion will earn $10,000, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia prize pool:

1. $10,000, 185 Pro Tour points

4. $2,000, 0

—Field Level Media