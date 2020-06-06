ViCi Gaming roll into DreamHack Masters - Asia final

ViCi Gaming will face TYLOO in Sunday’s grand final at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia event.

VG advanced by sweeping Beyond Esports in Saturday’s lower-bracket final, winning 16-10 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke.

TYLOO will begin Sunday’s best-of-five match with a one-map advantage by virtue of winning the upper bracket. TYLOO defeated VG 2-1 in the upper-bracket final.

On Saturday, Beyond Esports raced to a 5-0 start on Inferno and built a 12-10 lead on Nuke. However VG won five of the last seven rounds on Inferno and six of the last eight rounds on Nuke to send Beyond home in third place with $3,000.

ZhiHong “aumaN” Liu led ViCi Gaming with 44 kills and a plus-7 differential. Anupong “stk” Mueangngam had 44 kills and a plus-9 differential for Beyond.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia began Tuesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three until the final. The champion will earn $10,000, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia prize pool:

1. $10,000, 185 Pro Tour points

2. $5,000, 85

3. $3,000, 45 — Beyond Esports

4. $2,000, 0 — Lucid Dream

—Field Level Media