BIG advance to grand final at DreamHack Masters - Europe

BIG recorded a 2-0 sweep of FaZe Clan on Saturday to advance to the grand final at the DreamHack Masters Spring European event.

BIG breezed to a 16-4 victory on Nuke before pulling out a 22-19 win on Mirage to punch their ticket in Sunday’s grand final against G2 Esports. The sweep was BIG’s second against FaZe Clan in five days, as the former dispatched the latter in the upper-bracket semifinals on Tuesday.

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz had 57 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential on Saturday for BIG, who will look to avenge their 2-1 loss to G2 Esports in the upper-bracket final. G2 Esports, however, will hold a one-map advantage entering the grand final by virtue of winning the upper bracket on Wednesday.

Helvijs “broky” Saukants recorded 49 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential for FaZe Clan, who finished in third place and earned $20,000.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket began with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000. Each group played a round robin of best-of-three matches.

All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final. The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe prize pool, with dollar earnings and Pro Tour points:

1. $54,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 265 points

3. $20,000, 190 points — FaZe Clan

4. $16,000, 130 points — Natus Vincere

5-6. $10,000, 85 points — MAD Lions, Ninjas in Pyjamas

7-8. $5,000, 65 points — Fnatic, Team Vitality

9-12. $3,000, 45 points — Complexity Gaming, Team Spirit, Heroic, Astralis

13-16. no prize money, no points — North, mousesports, GODSENT, ENCE

—Field Level Media