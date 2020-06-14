BIG jolt G2 Esports to win at DreamHack Masters - Europe

BIG overcame a two-map deficit and a 10-1 disadvantage in the fifth map to outlast G2 Esports on Sunday in their best-of-five grand final at the DreamHack Masters Spring European event.

Florian “syrsoN” Rische recorded 96 kills and a plus-33 kill-death deferential for BIG, who claimed the $54,000 prize and 400 tour points following their 3-2 victory. BIG’s win, which was secured with a 19-17 victory on Mirage in the fifth map, avenged a 2-1 setback to G2 Esports in the upper-bracket final on Wednesday.

G2 Esports received a 1-0 advantage on Sunday by virtue of winning the upper bracket before doubling their lead with a 16-6 victory on Vertigo. BIG evened the score with a resounding 16-5 win on Nuke and 16-6 triumph on Dust II.

Audric “JaCkz” Jug had 67 kills and Nemanja “huNter” Kovac added 64 kills with a minus-4 kill-death differential to lead G2 Esports, who pocketed $28,000 for finishing in second place.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket began with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000. Each group played a round robin of best-of-three matches.

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe prize pool, with dollar earnings and Pro Tour points:

1. $54,000, 400 points — BIG

2. $28,000, 265 points — G2 Esports

3. $20,000, 190 points — FaZe Clan

4. $16,000, 130 points — Natus Vincere

5-6. $10,000, 85 points — MAD Lions, Ninjas in Pyjamas

7-8. $5,000, 65 points — Fnatic, Team Vitality

9-12. $3,000, 45 points — Complexity Gaming, Team Spirit, Heroic, Astralis

13-16. no prize money, no points — North, mousesports, GODSENT, ENCE

—Field Level Media