Team Spirit take 2nd at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Team Spirit secured a second-place finish in Group C with a 2-1 victory over GODSENT on Saturday at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event.

Team Spirit (2-1) answered a 2-1 setback to first-place FaZe Clan on Tuesday with a spirited effort versus winless GODSENT (0-3). Team Spirit rebounded from dropping a 16-12 decision on Train with a 16-7 win on Nuke and a 16-9 triumph on Inferno.

Nikolay “mir” Bityukov recorded 72 kills and a plus-21 differential to pace Team Spirit, who will face off against MAD Lions on June 8 in a first-round match in the lower bracket.

Also on Saturday, Ninjas in Pyjamas punched their ticket to the playoffs following a 2-0 victory over ENCE in a Group D match. NiP posted a 16-11 win on Train and a 19-17 victory on Inferno.

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson recorded 59 kills and a plus-26 differential for Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-2), who will take on Astralis on June 9 in a first-round match in the lower bracket.

ENCE (1-2) and GODSENT were officially eliminated with Saturday’s losses.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Each group played a round robin of best-of-three matches.

The playoffs are scheduled for June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14

2. Astralis, 2-1, +13

3. Heroic, 1-2, +12

4. North, 1-2, -39

Group B

1. BIG, 3-0, +27

2. Complexity Gaming, 2-1, +18

3. MAD Lions, 1-2, +1

4. mousesports, 0-3, -46

Group C

1. FaZe Clan, 3-0, +13

2. Team Spirit, 2-1, +30

3. Fnatic, 1-2, -9

4. GODSENT, 0-3, -34

Group D

1. Natus Vincere, 2-1, +5

2. Team Vitality, 2-1, +37

3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2, -24

4. ENCE, 1-2, -18

