FURIA advance to DreamHack Spring - NA final

FURIA Esports rallied for a 2-1 win over 100 Thieves on Thursday in the upper-bracket final of the DreamHack Masters Spring’s North American event, moving within one victory of capturing the championship.

FURIA will play for the title on Sunday, opening the best-of-five match with a 1-0 lead as the upper-bracket winner.

100 Thieves will play Saturday in the lower-bracket final, with four teams set to battle over the next two days to be their opponent. On Friday, Team Liquid will oppose Gen.G Esports, and MIBR will square off with Cloud9. The winners of those matches will meet Saturday for the right to face 100 Thieves later the same day.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America included eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group entered the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final.

The North America winner will earn $40,000 and 320 Pro Tour points, with the runner-up getting $20,000 and 190 Pro Tour points.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, also runs through Sunday. Last weekend, TYLOO won the four-team, $20,000 Asia bracket, and Renegades prevailed in the four-team, $20,000 Oceania bracket.

On Thursday, 100 Thieves opened with a 16-4 win over Inferno, capturing each of the final seven rounds. However, FURIA bounced back to claim Vertigo 16-11. The teams exchanged the lead multiple times on decisive third map, Train, before FURIA won the last two rounds for a 16-14 victory.

Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo paced FURIA with 53 kills while his teammate on the all-Brazilian squad, Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, had a team-best plus-2 kill-death differential. The match’s star, however, was 100 Thieves’ Justin “jks” Savage, an Australian who logged 73 kills and a plus-30 kill-death differential.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America prize pool and Pro Tour points distribution

1. $40,000, 320 points

2. $20,000, 190 points

3. $15,000, 130 points

4. $10,000, 85 points

5-6. $5,000, 55 points

7-8. $2,500, no points — Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses

—Field Level Media