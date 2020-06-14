FURIA sweep Liquid to capture title at DreamHack Spring – NA

FURIA Esports made quick work of Team Liquid on Sunday to win the grand final at the DreamHack Masters Spring’s North American event.

FURIA finished with a perfect 5-0 record in group play and the playoffs with a 3-0 victory over Liquid in the best-of-five finale. FURIA claim the $40,000 top prize and 320 Pro Tour points.

Liquid earn $20,000 and 190 Pro Tour points.

FURIA began the match with a one-map edge by virtue of winning the upper bracket. They then toppled Liquid 16-13 on Mirage and 16-5 on Vertigo to complete the sweep.

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato helped all-Brazilian FURIA with 39 kills and a team-best plus-15 kill-death differential. Andrei “arT” Piovezan led the team with 44 kills while Yuri “yuurih” Santos and Henrique “HEN1” Teles finished with identical 36 kills with a plus-11 K-D differential.

Canadian Keith “NAF” Markovic had 35 kills for Liquid, who had their magnificent run through the lower-bracket playoffs come to a quick end on Sunday. Liquid finished just 1-2 in group play but went 3-0 without dropping a game in the lower-bracket playoffs.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America began with eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group entered the lower bracket of the playoffs.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, also runs through Sunday. Last weekend, TYLOO won the four-team, $20,000 Asia bracket, and Renegades prevailed in the four-team, $20,000 Oceania bracket.

FURIA broke a 1-1 tie on the second map before rattling off nine wins in a row for 10-1 lead on Mirage. But Liquid battled back, winning 10 of the next 11 rounds to knot matters at 11-11. But FURIA rebounded by winning five of the next six to go up 2-0 in the grand final. KSCERATO had 23 kills (plus-8) on the map to lead FURIA.

FURIA won the first three rounds and 11 of the first 12 overall on Vertigo en route to the rout and the title.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America prize pool and Pro Tour points distribution

1. $40,000, 320 points - FURIA Esports

2. $20,000, 190 points - Team Liquid

3. $15,000, 130 points — 100 Thieves

4. $10,000, 85 points — Cloud9

5-6. $5,000, 55 points — Gen.G Esports, MIBR

7-8. $2,500, no points — Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses

—Field Level Media