FURIA sweep MIBR in DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Behind big efforts from Yuri “yuurih” Santos and Henrique “HEN1” Teles, FURIA Esports downed MIBR 2-0 on Wednesday in the opening match for each team at the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which kicked off Tuesday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides are divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started Tuesday and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7.

In North American Group A action on Wednesday, FURIA prevailed 16-11 on Vertigo and 16-12 on Train.

yuurih amassed 46 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential. HEN1 had a series-high plus-15 kill-death differential and wound up with 45 kills.

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo was the leader for MIBR, recording 46 kills and a plus-8 kill-death differential.

Group A action continues through the rest of the week with four matches:

Thursday

Team Liquid vs. FURIA Esports

Friday

MIBR vs. Chaos Esports Club

Saturday

Team Liquid vs. MIBR

Sunday

FURIA Esports vs. Chaos Esports Club

Group B play runs from Monday through May 30. The playoffs are scheduled to start June 8.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, plus-9

T1. Chaos Esports Club, 1-0, minus-4

T3. Team Liquid, 0-1, plus-4

T3. MIBR, 0-1, minus-9

Group B

T1. 100 Thieves, 0-0, even

T1. Cloud0, 0-0, even

T1. Evil Geniuses, 0-0, even

T1. Gen.G Esports, 0-0, even

—Field Level Media