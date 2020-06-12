Liquid, Cloud9 move on in DreamHack Spring - NA

Team Liquid and Cloud9 stayed alive with 2-0 victories Friday in lower-bracket, first-round matches at the DreamHack Masters Spring’s North American event.

Liquid got past Gen.G Esports, and Cloud9 eliminated MIBR. The two Friday winners will face off Saturday for the right to oppose 100 Thieves later in the day in the lower-bracket final.

The team that emerges from the lower bracket will meet FURIA Esports in the final on Sunday. FURIA, as the upper-bracket winner, will open the best-of-five match with a 1-0 lead.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group entered the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final.

The North America winner will earn $40,000 and 320 Pro Tour points, with the runner-up getting $20,000 and 190 Pro Tour points.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, also runs through Sunday. Last weekend, TYLOO won the four-team, $20,000 Asia bracket, and Renegades prevailed in the four-team, $20,000 Oceania bracket.

On Friday, Liquid opened with a 16-6 win over Gen.G on Mirage, then sealed the match with a 16-14 decision on Dust II. Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski led Liquid with 53 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential. Timothy “autimatic” Ta topped Gen.G with 39 kills and a plus-2 kill-death differential.

Cloud9 downed MIBR 16-11 on Inferno and 16-10 on Overpass. Ricky “floppy” Kemery and Ian “motm” Hardy each had 44 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential for Cloud9. Vito “kNgV-“ Giuseppe paced MIBR with 39 kills while teammate Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo had a team-best plus-2 kill-death differential.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America schedule

Saturday

Lower-bracket semifinal

Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

Lower-bracket final

100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid-Cloud9 winner

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America prize pool and Pro Tour points distribution

1. $40,000, 320 points

2. $20,000, 190 points

3. $15,000, 130 points

4. $10,000, 85 points

5-6. $5,000, 55 points — Gen.G Esports, MIBR

7-8. $2,500, no points — Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses

—Field Level Media