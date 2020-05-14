Regional DreamHack Open Summer tournaments revealed

DreamHack announced details for its new Open Summer regional tournaments on Thursday, featuring a combined prize pool of $300,000 between the four Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitions.

The collection of regional events will serve as a replacement for in-person events at Valencia, Montreal and Hyderabad that could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, there will be four regions — Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania — with $100,000 prize pools for Europe and North America and $50,000 pools for Asia and Oceania.

The action begins with the eight-team European tournament, which will include four invited teams and four open qualifiers in Stage 1. Two of the invitees will come from the ESL National Championship winners in Italy and France. The top two teams in Stage 1 will advance to Stage 2, which will be held July 2-5, and join six invited teams.

The North American tournament will follow the same format, with the eight-team Stage 2 held Aug. 13-16. Both tournaments will pay $35,000 to the champion and $20,000 to the runner-up.

The Asia and Oceania tournaments also will begin with four invitees and four qualifiers in a first stage, with the top two teams advancing. Stage 2 will feature the two advancing teams and four invited teams, with a top prize of $17,500 and second prize of $10,000.

Oceania’s Stage 2 will be held Aug. 7-9 and include the ESL National Championship Australia winner as one of the four invitees.

Asia’s Stage 2 is set for Aug. 14-16, with the ESL National Championship India winner as one of the four invitees.

All action will be broadcast from the Monster Energy DreamHack Studio in Stockholm, with players and on-air talent taking part virtually. Dates for the qualifiers and Stage 1 will be revealed, along with invited teams, at a later date.

—Field Level Media