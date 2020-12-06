Chaos, Team One advance to finals at DreamHack NA

Chaos Esports Club and Team One scored victories Saturday to earn their way into the grand final of the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America event.

Team One swept Rebirth Esports and Chaos EC defeated Yeah Gaming 2-1. The finale is a duel between the top two teams of Group A (Chaos) and Group B (Team One).

Chaos took the opening map, 19-16 on Mirage in overtime. Yeah Gaming responded with a 16-9 win on Overpass before opening a 7-5 on the third and deciding map, Vertigo. Chaos then won 10 rounds in a row to go up 15-7 before withstanding a six-round run by YG to finally clinch the match, 16-13.

Chaos won despite just one player finishing with a positive kill-death differential. American Erick “Xeppaa” Maldonado led Chaos with 70 kills and a plus-8 differential.

Yeah Gaming got a plus-16 performance from both Michael “Swisher” Schmid and Arthur “f4stzin” Schmitt. The pair finished with 75 and 74 kills, respectively.

Team One had no such tension in their match, winning 16-14 on Inferno and 16-8 on Dust II. Brazil’s Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara led Team One in both kills (46) and K-D differential (plus-17).

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams. There were two four-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top two teams from each group advanced to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with the semifinals best-of-three and the Sunday’s finale best-of-five.

The winner takes home $35,000 and 320 ESL Pro Tour points.

DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $35,000, 320 points

2. $15,000, 190 points

3-4. $6,000, 105 points - Yeah Gaming, Rebirth Esports

5-6. $2,500, no points -- Triumph, Mythic

7-8. $1,500, no points -- Rugratz, New England Whalers

