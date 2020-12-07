Chaos tops TeamOne to win DreamHack NA

Chaos Esports Club had to go the distance Sunday, defeating TeamOne 3-2 in the best-of-five grand final to win the $70,000 DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America.

Chaos got off to a slow start, falling 16-3 on Nuke to open the matchup, before roaring into the lead. Chaos followed with a 16-9 win on Train and a 16-2 domination on Overpass to move one map from the grand final victory.

TeamOne stayed alive with a 16-13 victory on Mirage before Chaos delivered the decisive blow with a 16-10 victory on Vertigo.

Chaos won all four matchups in the event, the first two in round-robin play and the final two in the playoffs to earn the $35,000 top prize and 320 Pro Tour points. TeamOne earned $15,000 and 190 points.

Nathan “leaf” Orf had 104 kills for Chaos and a plus-17 kill-death differential, while Erick “Xeppaa” Bach had 90 kills and a plus-13 differential. Guatemala’s Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa led TeamOne with 102 kills and a plus-15 differential.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams. There were two four-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top two teams from each group advanced to the playoffs.

DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $35,000, 320 points -- Chaos Esports Club

2. $15,000, 190 points -- TeamOne

3-4. $6,000, 105 points -- Yeah Gaming, Rebirth Esports

5-6. $2,500, no points -- Triumph, Mythic

7-8. $1,500, no points -- Rugratz, New England Whalers

