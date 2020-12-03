Team One, Chaos reach DreamHack Winter NA semis

For the second day in a row, Team One rallied for a victory Wednesday, this time earning a spot in the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America semifinals.

Mythic jumped in front, but Team One came back for a 2-1 victory in the Group B winners’ match. Chaos Esports Club also nabbed a semifinal berth by sweeping Rebirth Esports 2-0 in the Group A winners’ match.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event has eight teams competing. There are two four-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. For the second day in a row, Team One rallied for a victory Wednesday, this time earning a spot in the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America semifinals.

Mythic jumped in front, but Team One came back for a 2-1 victory in the Group B winners’ match. Chaos Esports Club also nabbed a semifinal berth by sweeping Rebirth Esports 2-0 in the Group A winners’ match.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event has eight teams competing. There are two four-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with all matches best-of-three except for the Sunday grand final, which will be best-of-five.

The winner takes home $35,000 and 320 ESL Pro Tour points.

Mythic squandered most of a 13-7 lead before holding on for a 16-14 win over Team One on Vertigo. The second map, Dust II, went back and forth. Mythic led 5-4 before Team One claimed 11 consecutive rounds for a 15-5 edge. Team One then lost seven consecutive map points before closing a 16-12 win.

Team One took control of the final map, Mirage, by winning eight rounds in a row on either side of halftime en route to a 16-12 triumph.

Guatemala’s Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa paced Team One with 66 kills while Brazil’s Pedro “Maluk3” Campos had a team-best plus-6 kill-death differential. The United States’ Austin “Cooper-” Abadir topped Mythic with 67 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential.

Chaos emerged from a 9-9 tie with Rebirth to win Mirage 16-10. Rebirth then erased a 13-7 deficit on Overpass to force overtime before Chaos prevailed 19-16.

Canada’s Jonathan “Jonji” Carey logged 58 kills for Chaos, and he matched teammate Erick “Xeppaa” Bach with a plus-17 K-D differential. Rebirth was led by the United States’ Rahul “curry” Nemani, who had 52 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential.

Action continues Thursday with an elimination match in each group. Rugratz will oppose Triumph in Group A, and Yeah Gaming will meet the New England Whalers in Group B. The winners of those matches will oppose Rebirth and Mythic, respectively, in decider matches on Friday.

DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $35,000, 320 points

2. $15,000, 190 points

3-4. $6,000, 105 points

5-6. $2,500, no points

7-8. $1,500, no points

--Field Level Media