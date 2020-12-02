Team One, Mythic post wins in DreamHack Winter NA

Team One and Mythic opened with wins Tuesday as their group began play in the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America event.

Competing in Group B, Team One defeated Yeah Gaming 2-1, and Mythic knocked off the New England Whalers by the same score.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event has eight teams competing. There are two four-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with all matches best-of-three except for the Sunday grand final, which will be best-of-five.

The winner takes home $35,000 and 320 ESL Pro Tour points.

Team One led Yeah Gaming 14-11 on its first map, Mirage, but Yeah Gaming won the last five rounds for a 16-14 victory. On Nuke, Team One jumped to an 11-4 lead on their way to a 16-9 win.

On the deciding third map, Dust 2, Team One jumped to an even bigger lead, 11-3, and despite seeing the edge shrink to 12-10, they held on for a 16-10 win.

Brazil’s Pedro “Maluk3” Campos recorded a team-high 64 kills for Team One while teammate Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara of Brazil notched 63 kills and led in kills/deaths differential at plus-19.

Brazil’s Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer led Yeah Gaming with 62 kills and a plus-12 differential, and countryman/teammate Rodrigo “RCF” Figueiredo” had 60 kills and finished at plus-12.

Mythic followed the same path to its win, dropping its first map to the Whalers before winning the second two.

Mythic trailed most of the way in losing on Train 16-11. They jumped out to a 9-1 lead on Mirage en route to a 16-10 win, then wrapped it up on Inferno. New England led 4-0 before Mythic rattled off wins on 15 of the next 16 rounds before winning 16-7.

The United States’ Erik “fl0m” Flom led Mythic with 56 kills, and teammate David “Davey” Stafford finished with 51 kills and a plus-5 K-D differential. Canada’s Jonathan “djay” Dallal and the United States’ Josh “PwnAlone” Pigue each had 57 kills for the Whalers, and Pigue led the team with a plus-10 differential.

Each group will be in action on Wednesday. Chaos and Rebirth, winners in their first Group A matches, will meet, as will Team One and Mythic from Group B.

DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $35,000, 320 points

2. $15,000, 190 points

3-4. $6,000, 105 points

5-6. $2,500, no points

7-8. $1,500, no points

