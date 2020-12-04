Triumph, Yeah Gaming stay alive in DreamHack Winter NA

Triumph and Yeah Gaming both earned hard-fought wins Thursday to stay alive in the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America event.

Triumph edged Rugratz 2-1 in a Group A elimination match, and Yeah Gaming held off the New England Whalers 2-1 in a Group B elimination battle. While Rugratz and the Whalers were knocked out of contention with the losses, both Triumph and Yeah Gaming will play in Friday decider matches for a chance to advance to the playoff semifinals.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams. There were two four-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with all matches best-of-three except for the Sunday grand final, which will be best-of-five.

The winner takes home $35,000 and 320 ESL Pro Tour points.

Rugratz topped Triumph 16-7 on Overpass in their opener before Triumph turned the match around with a 19-17 overtime win on Inferno. Triumph led 11-5, but Rugratz scored eight straight rounds to take a 13-11 lead. Triumph needed to score three of the final four rounds to force extra time.

On the third map, Nuke, Triumph jumped out to an 11-3 lead but Rugratz rallied to within 12-11 before Triumph took four of the final six rounds for the win.

American Paytyn “junior” Johnson led Triumph with 68 kills and a plus-14 kills-to-deaths differential. Jeff “RZU” Ngo, also of the United States, had 67 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential for Rugratz.

Yeah Gaming blitzed the Whalers for a 16-2 on Inferno, and they closed strong with a 16-9 victory on the third map, Mirage. The Whalers took the second map, with neither side leading by more than four rounds, prevailing 19-16 in overtime on Overpass.

Brazil’s Rodrigo “RCF” Figueiredo and the United States’ Brandon “bew” Roberts each had 44 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential for Yeah Gaming. American Ramal “Rampage” Silva paced the New England Whalers with 60 kills and a level K-D differential.

Action continues Friday with decider matches in each group. Rebirth Esports face Triumph in Group A while Mythic await Yeah Gaming in Group B. The winners will face Chaos Esports Sport (Group A champion) and Team One (Group B) champion) in the playoff semifinals on Saturday.

DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $35,000, 320 points

2. $15,000, 190 points

3-4. $6,000, 105 points

5-6. $2,500, no points

7-8. Rugratz, New England Whalers -- $1,500, no points

