Yeah Gaming, Rebirth reach DreamHack Winter NA semis

Yeah Gaming and Rebirth Esports survived some tense moments to win decider matches Friday and claim the last two semifinal berths in the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America event.

Yeah Gaming edged Mythic 2-1 in Group B, and Rebirth got past Triumph 2-0 in Group A thanks to a double-overtime win in the second map.

In the Saturday semifinals, Group A winner Chaos Esports Club will oppose Yeah Gaming before Group B winner Team One face off with Rebirth.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams. There were two four-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top two teams from each group advanced to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with the semifinals best-of-three and the Sunday final best-of-five.

The winner takes home $35,000 and 320 ESL Pro Tour points.

On Friday, Yeah Gaming jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Mythic while cruising to a 16-4 win on Inferno.

Yeah Gaming claimed the first five rounds on Overpass before Mythic charged to an 11-8 lead. Yeah again won five rounds in a row to claim a 13-11 lead, but Mythic reeled off the final five rounds for a 16-13 win to level the match.

On the decisive third map, Mirage, Yeah rolled to a comfortable 16-6 win.

Brazil’s Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer powered Yeah Gaming with 72 kills and a plus-33 kill-death differential. The United States’ Kaitlin “Keiti” Boop topped Mythic with 67 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential.

Rebirth opened with a 16-10 victory over Triumph on Mirage, then led 10-5 at halftime on Inferno. Triumph rallied to force level the map, but Rebirth eventually prevailed 22-20 in double overtime.

Rahul “curry” Nemani and Kevin “4pack” Przypasniak each had 58 kills for Rebirth’s all-United States lineup, with curry logging a team-best plus-16 K-D differential. Canada’s Erik “penny” Penny and the United States’ Paytyn “junior” Johnson both amassed 48 kills for Triumph, with penny producing a team-leading plus-1 K-D differential.

DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $35,000, 320 points

2. $15,000, 190 points

3-4. $6,000, 105 points

5-6. Triumph, Mythic -- $2,500, no points

7-8. Rugratz, New England Whalers -- $1,500, no points

