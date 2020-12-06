Astralis claim title at DreamHack Masters Winter Europe

Astralis capped off a strong run with the title, posting a 3-1 win over mousesports in Sunday’s grand final of the $150,000 DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe event.

Astralis lost their first match in the event, the Group B opener, and then didn’t lose another. They went 2-0 in the Group B lower bracket to qualify for the playoffs, then amassed a 3-0 record on their way to the title. Astralis dropped just one map, in the grand final, during the playoffs portion of the event.

Astralis earned $60,000 and 400 ESL Pro Tour points with the victory. mousesports pocketed $30,000 and 265 points as the runner up.

Astralis opened Sunday’s grand final with a 16-5 win on Train before their opponent responded with an impressive 16-3 win on Inferno. The match was then decided by two tight finishes.

Astralis had a five-round lead, but needed to score the last three to pull out a 16-13 decision on Nuke. The clincher went to double-overtime before Astralis pulled out a 22-19 win on Vertigo.

mousesports trailed 9-3 at the start, but scored 11 of the next 12 rounds to go up 14-11. But Astralis won four of the next five rounds to send the match to extra time.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz led the Astralis’ all-Danish side with a whopping 102 kills and a match-best kills-to-deaths differential of plus-35. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool had top honors for mouz with 92 kills and a plus-22 K-D differential.

DreamHack Masters Europe prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. Astralis -- $60,000, 400 points

2. mousesports -- $30,000, 265 points

3-4. GODSENT, FURIA Esports -- $12,000, 160 points

5-8. Heroic, Cloud9, Gambit Esports, Complexity -- $5,000, 75 points

9-12. FaZe Clan, Team Spirit, G2 Esports, North -- $2,500, 45 points

13-16. c0ntact Gaming, ENCE, Team Liquid, Nemiga Gaming -- $1,500, no points

--Field Level Media