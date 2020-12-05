Astralis, mouseports advance to DreamHack Winter EU final

Astralis and mousesports will meet Sunday in the grand final of the $150,000 DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe event after posting victories in Saturday’s semifinals.

mousesports overcame an early deficit to eliminate GODSENT in the first semifinal by a 2-1 margin, while Astralis swept FURIA Esports on the way to the best-of-five finals.

GODSENT gave mouseports all they could handle, winning 16-13 on Nuke to start the match. But mousesports battled back, winning 16-13 on Mirage and then 16-10 on the decider, Inferno.

Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool had 67 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential for the winners. Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark and Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic led GODSENT, each with a plus-9 differential.

Astralis had a much easier time with FURIA, winning 16-7 on Overpass and 16-6 on Nuke. Astralis’ Nicolai “device” Reedtz was dominant for the all-Danish squad, recording 47 kills and a plus-28 differential.

GODSENT and FURIA finished in third-fourth place, each earning $12,000 and 160 ESL Pro Tour points.

DreamHack Masters Europe prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. $60,000, 400 points

2. $30,000, 265 points

3-4. GODSENT, FURIA Esports -- $12,000, 160 points

5-8. Heroic, Cloud9, Gambit Esports, Complexity -- $5,000, 75 points

9-12. FaZe Clan, Team Spirit, G2 Esports, North -- $2,500, 45 points

13-16. c0ntact Gaming, ENCE, Team Liquid, Nemiga Gaming -- $1,500, no points

--Field Level Media