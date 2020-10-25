DreamHack hosting two more $100K events in 2020

Two additional $100,000 DreamHack Open events were added to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive calendar for 2020 on Sunday.

Taking place from Nov. 26-29 and from Dec. 10-13, the eight-team online tournaments will feature a best-of-three format except for the best-of-five grand finals.

Competing teams will be determined by ESL World Rankings and through a series of international qualifiers, with November’s event oriented toward teams from the Nordic region and December’s event highlighting teams from the Iberian region.

Finland-based KOVA Esports were invited to DreamHack November as the winner of Telia Esports Series Season 3.

The all-female European squad Originem were invited to DreamHack December as champions of the DreamHack Showdown Summer.

--Field Level Media