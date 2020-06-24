Eden Esports unveils 10-week, $400K CS:GO event

Eden Esports on Tuesday announced a new 10-week Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament that kicks off June 30 and will dole out $40,000 in prize money each week.

Titled Eden Arena: Malta Vibes, the online tournament will employ the same format as Eden’s Home Sweet Home Cup series, which ended in mid-June. Sixteen teams will compete each week in a GSL group stage followed by a best-of-three, single-elimination playoffs bracket.

The winners of each weekly tournament will get a free bootcamp package with a stay in the five-star InterContinental Malta hotel and the right to use it anytime during the next year after the competition, Eden posted on its website.

The tournament runs through Sept. 6.

—Field Level Media