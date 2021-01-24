Cloud9 tab Elmapuddy as coach

Cloud9 named Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit as the new coach of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced on Sunday.

Elmapuddy will take over the role formerly held by Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic, who was dismissed last month following a clash in styles with in-game leader Alex “ALEX” McMeekin, according to Cloud9 general manager, Henry “HenryG” Greer.

“Excited to be back at Cloud9. This is an incredible group and we’re doing big things this year!” Elmapuddy wrote on Twitter.

Elmapuddy previously worked as a coach with ORDER from September 2018 to July 2019 and as an assistant coach with Cloud9 from September to December 2019. The Australian left the team and joined Gen.G.

Cloud9’s roster consists of Ricky “floppy” Kemery, ALEX, William “mezii” Merriman, Patrick “es3tag” Hansen and Erick “Xeppaa” Bach. Joshua “m1cks” Micks has been promoted to assistant coach from his previous role as analyst.

