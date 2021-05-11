Elmapuddy parts ways with Cloud9

Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit is looking for new horizons after parting ways with Cloud9.

Elmapuddy joined Cloud9 on Jan. 24 following the departure of Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic, who reportedly was dismissed in December following a clash in styles with in-game leader Alex “ALEX” McMeekin.

Elmapuddy, 25, was included in the lineup for two months before the organization placed its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on hold.

“I am currently no longer under contract but would like to thank everyone at Cloud9, especially the great group of players I had the pleasure of coaching,” Elmapuddy wrote on Twitter. “Going forward I will be assessing my options across both CS & Valorant.”

Elmapuddy previously worked as a coach with ORDER from September 2018 to July 2019 and as an assistant coach with Cloud9 from September to December 2019. The Australian left the team and joined Gen.G.

