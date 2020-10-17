emi announces departure from c0ntact

Luka “emi” Vukovic announced Saturday that he parted ways with c0ntact Gaming and is searching for a team that will make him an in-game leader.

emi, a 27-year-old Serbian, started his pro career in 2012 and joined Valiance as a player in October 2017, moving into a coach and analyst role later. He continued in those positions when Valiance rebranded as CR4ZY in June 2019, transitioning to a player in October. North American-based c0ntact Gaming acquired CR4zy earlier this year, taking over its roster, including emi.

In August, emi was benched.

One of the players the team brought in on a trial basis, Owen “smooya” Butterfield, announced this week that he also was leaving c0ntact, citing a desire to be the main player as one of the reasons.

