ENCE's sergej steps down to enter military

ENCE benched Jere “sergej” Salo on Tuesday, making the announcement after the player stated his plans to enter the Finnish military.

The club wrote on its website, “After much consideration, Jere has come to a conclusion that he currently doesn’t have the necessary motivation to pursue forward in the intense world of professional Counter-Strike and has asked to be removed from the playing roster. ...

“While Jere is an amazing player and has the talent to be one of the world’s best, we all agree that it is not beneficial for either party to continue without him feeling he can fully contribute.”

The loss to ENCE’s roster could be damaging, as sergej was named the 13th-best player in the world in HLTV’s top-20 ranking in 2019. Still only 18 years old, sergej has a collection of impressive accomplishments, including his 2018 MVP award from StarSeries & iLeague Season 6 and a 2019 Blast Pro Series victory in Madrid.

sergej intends to begin military service in January.

ENCE replaced sergej on the roster for the short term by acquiring Tuomas “SADDYX” Louhimaa on loan from SJ Gaming, another Finnish esports club. SADDYX will join ENCE for the 2020 DreamHack Masters Winter Europe, scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 6, but it is unclear if he will make a permanent move.

SADDYX tweeted Tuesday, “Excited for this opportunity #EZ4ENCE”

--Field Level Media