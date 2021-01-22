ENCE announce revamped CS:GO roster

ENCE will have a new-look lineup for the upcoming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive season after announcing a series of roster moves Wednesday.

The organization will keep Aleksi “allu” Jalli and Joonas “doto” Forss, both of Finland. Joining the duo will be three new faces: Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer of Denmark, Pawel “dycha” Dycha of Poland and Lotan “Spinx” Giladi of Israel.

This marks the first time that the Finnish organization has assembled an international lineup.

ENCE is hoping to move on from a turbulent offseason in which controversy brewed on social media. Tensions reportedly increased after allu made comments about the team on a podcast, and more commentary followed online.

“The events in December put us in a situation where we had to evaluate whether we can continue with allu moving forward as an organization,” ENCE general manager Niklas “Willkey” Ojalainen said in a statement. “He hasn’t been a perfect teammate during his time with us and has acknowledged that to us as well.

“Even if it is true that there has been tension between the players in the team, the allegations made towards allu on social media and singling him out as the sole reason for them are very far from the truth. It is easy to start pointing fingers at someone, but there are multiple people responsible in a team for the choices and the working conditions.”

ENCE head coach Eetu “sAw” Saha said in a statement, “allu is a world elite level AWPer who can perform in any given situation. As an experienced player, he can give our newcomers a much-needed perspective on how to improve.”

The new lineup is set to debut in March as part of ESL Pro League Season 13.

--Field Level Media