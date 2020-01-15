Endpoint signs Phoenix's recently disbanded roster

Endpoint has a new roster, but it’s spearheaded by a rather familiar face.

The British outfit on Tuesday announced it has signed the team formerly known as Phoenix as its new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

Led by Robin “robiin” Sjogren, Endpoint’s roster disbanded in November after only four months of action. But robiin hooked up with Phoenix and helped the team qualify for the WESG 2019 World Finals in December and then finish as runner-up in the GG.BET Winter Cup.

But the Phoenix roster disbanded in January, leading robiin to a reunion with Endpoint.

Endpoint’s new CS:GO roster:

Thomas “Thomas” Utting

Kia “Surreal” Man

Max “MiGHTYMAX” Heath

Robin “robiin” Sjogren

Joey “CRUC1AL” Steusel

Endpoint has already qualified for DreamHack Open Anaheim in California next month by way of winning the ESL Premiership Winter in November.

—Field Level Media