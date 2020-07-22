Report: Players, coach remain unpaid by Epsilon Esports

Former Epsilon Esports CEO Greg Champagne still has unpaid debts to two players and one coach, Dot Esports reported Wednesday.

Champagne founded the Belgium-based organization in 2008. Amid claims in August 2019 that Champagne owed salaries and prize money to several players, Maxim De Vos took over as CEO.

At that time, Champagne said he would reimburse players from Epsilon’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and H1Z1 teams.

However, Helvijs “broky” Saukants, Robin “robiin” Sjogren and coach Jamie “keita” Hall said in Wednesday’s report that they are still each owed thousands of dollars in payments.

—Field Level Media