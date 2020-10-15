Cloud9 sign es3tag from Astralis

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene saw a starting change on Thursday, with Patrick “es3tag” Hansen leaving Astralis for Cloud9 on a three-year, $2.1 million contract.

es3tag joined Astralis in July after his contract with Heroic had expired.

Cloud 9 manager Henry “HenryG” Greer welcomed the team’s newest member with a post Thursday morning on Twitter.

“The Colossus plucks the brightest star from the Danish night sky to complete a line-up with true astronomical power,” he wrote. HenryG provided the contract information in his post.

Astralis CEO Anders Horsholt said the offer was “one of the biggest transfers on record,” and expressed hope that es3tag will one day to return to them.

“This is not something we saw coming when we signed Patrick only 4 months ago,” Horsholt said, “but player transfers will always be part of the game.”

Although it’s a sad departure for Astralis, Cloud9’s CS:GO team appears poised for an incredible season ahead. es3tag had just won his first title with Astralis, contributing to their ESL Pro League victory for season 12.

es3tag said that Cloud9 had an opportunity that he had to consider.

“I love the idea behind the project,” es3tag said, “and I believe it will be a team to consider in the top of CS for the years to come.”

