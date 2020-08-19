100 Thieves, Chaos open ESL One: Cologne NA with wins

100 Thieves got pushed to three maps, and Chaos Esports Club went to double overtime on one map, but both emerged with wins Tuesday as action began in the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America event.

In Group A matches, Chaos got past FURIA Esports 2-0, and 100 Thieves edged Gen.G Esports 2-1.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams are dividing into two groups of four teams for the double-elimination opening round. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, which consist of semifinal matches Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 and the final on Aug. 29.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $65,000.

Chaos opened with a 16-11 win over FURIA on Nuke, claiming the last eight rounds, then pulled out a 22-19 double-overtime decision on Inferno.

The United States’ Nathan “leaf” Orf topped Chaos with 54 kills and a plus-9 kill-death ratio while his Canadian teammates Joshua “steel” Nissan and Jonathan “Jonji” Carey each had 43 kills. Henrique “HEN1” Teles led FURIA’s all-Brazilian lineup with 55 kills and a plus-14 kill-death ratio.

100 Thieves captured Vertigo 16-13 before Gen.G took Nuke 16-11. On the decisive third map, Inferno, 100 Thieves rallied from an 8-1 deficit and prevailed 16-13.

Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai led 100 Thieves with 64 kills while fellow New Zealander Justin “jks” Savage had a team-best plus-4 kill-death ratio. The United States’ Kenneth “koosta” Suen paced Gen.G with 73 kills and a plus-16 kill-death ratio.

Chaos and 100 Thieves will meet Thursday in a winners-bracket match, with the victor advancing to the semifinals. FURIA and Gen.G will square off Saturday in an elimination match.

Group B gets underway Wednesday with Evil Geniuses opposing Triumph and Cloud9 facing Team Liquid.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points

5-6. $5,000, 90 points

7-8. $2,500, no points

