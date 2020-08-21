Chaos top 100T, reach semis at ESL One: Cologne NA

Chaos Esports Club battled past 100 Thieves on Thursday to claim the first semifinal berth at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - North America event.

Chaos won 2-1 in the Group A winners match, earning a spot in next Thursday’s semifinals and sending 100 Thieves to Tuesday’s decider match. 100 Thieves will face the winner of Saturday’s elimination match between FURIA Esports and Gen.G Esports.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams are divided into two groups of four teams for the double-elimination opening round. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, which consist of semifinal matches Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 and the final on Aug. 29.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $65,000.

Chaos opened the first map, Nuke, with a 5-1 lead on 100 Thieves, then squandered it by halftime to trail 8-7. But Chaos took nine of the final 11 rounds to win 16-10.

100 Thieves dominated Inferno with a 10-0 run to start, ultimately closing it out at 16-6 to even the series. They also started strong on the final map, Mirage, building a 4-1 lead. But Chaos took the next eight rounds and led 13-7 before closing it out at 16-13.

Nathan “leaf” Orf led the way for Chaos with a plus-12 kill-death differential, with Erick “Xeppaa” Bach at plus-9. Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad (plus-9) of Norway was the only 100 Thieves player to finish better than minus-4.

Action continues with the Group B winners match between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid on Friday.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points

5-6. $5,000, 90 points

7-8. $2,500, no points

—Field Level Media