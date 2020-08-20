Liquid, EG post ESL One: Cologne NA victories

Team Liquid dropped their first map to Cloud9 in overtime, then rallied for a 2-1 win Wednesday to open Group B action in the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America event.

In the other Group B first-round matchup, Evil Geniuses overpowered Triumph 2-0.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams are divided into two groups of four teams for the double-elimination opening round. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, which consist of semifinal matches Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 and the final on Aug. 29.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $65,000.

Cloud9 raced to a 10-1 lead on Overpass before Liquid won 11 of the next 12 rounds, but Cloud9 emerged with a 19-17 overtime win. Liquid parlayed an 11-1 start to a 16-8 decision on Vertigo, then captured the first 12 points on Nuke en route to a 16-10 victory to seal the series.

The United States’ Jake “Stewie2K” Yip led Liquid with 77 kills and a plus-28 kill-death ratio. The United States’ Josh “oSee” Ohm wound up with 69 kills and a plus-10 K-D ratio for Cloud9.

Evil Geniuses raced past Triumph 16-6 on Overpass and 16-5 on Inferno.

Bulgaria’s Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov topped Evil Geniuses with 43 kills and a plus-23 KD ratio. The United States’ Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman notched 31 kills and a minus-3 KD ratio for Triumph.

Evil Geniuses and Liquid will square off Friday for a semifinal berth. Triumph will oppose Cloud9 on Sunday in an elimination match.

Group A play resumes Thursday with Chaos Esports Club and 100 Thieves contesting a winners-bracket match. The Group A elimination match between FURIA Esports and Gen.G Esports is scheduled for Saturday.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points

5-6. $5,000, 90 points

7-8. $2,500, no points

