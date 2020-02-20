ESL Pro League Finals to be held in Denver

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2020 ESL Season 11 Pro League Finals will take place in Denver from April 10-12.

ESL Pro League Season 11 kicks off on March 16. The top six teams will compete for $750,000 in prize money as well as championship points to qualify for the Masters Championship One Cologne later in the year.

The event will take place at the Denver’s 1stBank Center and feature ESL’s new format for the 24-team Pro League. It marks the first Pro League event in North America since Dreamhack 2017.

David “DAVEY” Stafford, who currently competes with Mythic, and Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill will serve as analysts. Tres “stunna” Saranthus will serve as the host.

—Field Level Media