Invictus move into lower-bracket final at ESL One: Cologne - Asia

Invictus Gaming held off Beyond Esports 2-1 to advance to the lower-bracket final at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia event on Friday.

Invictus took the first map, Nuke, by a 16-13 margin, but Beyond rallied to win the second map, Inferno, 16-14.

On the third map, Dust II, Invictus dominated the opening half 13-2, before holding on for the 16-8 victory.

Leading the way for Invictus were JiaMing “DeStRoYeR” Gu (59 kills, plus-8 kill-death differential) and Peiqi “flying” Song (66 kills, plus-13).

Invictus will meet Vici Gaming in Saturday’s lower-bracket final for a chance to face TYLOO in the grand final on Sunday. Beyond exit with $2,500 for the fourth-place finish.

Vici beat Invictus 2-1 in the upper-bracket first round.

The Asia division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

The grand final will be played Sunday. All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. TYLOO will start the final with a one map advantage.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points

4. $2,500 — Beyond Esports

—Field Level Media